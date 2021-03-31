An officer of the Italian military navy and a member of the Russian armed forces in service to the embassy of their country in Italy were surprised last night by the Carabinieri in a parking lot in Rome when the former handed over secret documents in exchange for 5,000 euros. The Italian military man is already in custody and is accused of espionage, among other crimes, while the Russian officer will be immediately expelled from the country along with another diplomat who would have collaborated in the operation. The Government of Rome summoned the Russian ambassador, Sergey Razov, on Wednesday morning to inform him of the expulsion of his two subordinates and present a formal protest to this “very serious event,” according to the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The intervention last night of the special operations command of the Carabinieri that discovered the alleged Russian spy with the Italian frigate captain red-handed took place within the framework of an operation ordered by the Rome Prosecutor’s Office, which had been alerted by the AISI, the agency of intelligence that is in charge of the internal security. The Defense General Staff collaborated in the investigation, from which the classified documents of a military nature that the Russian military man intended to buy in cash from his Italian contact would have come.

It is not the first time that the captain of the frigate, whose identity has not been revealed, sold him confidential documents. In the past, he would have placed other equally secret papers in his hands for 4,000 euros. He took advantage of his work in the Defense General Staff to reveal information about the Army’s telecommunications systems. The Italian military man is accused of spreading confidential news and about state security, political and military espionage.

The Russian embassy in Rome confirmed in a note that an official from the Military Attaché’s office had been arrested last night in the Italian capital, although he was released shortly after for enjoying diplomatic status. “For now we consider it inappropriate to comment on the contents of what happened. In any case, we hope that what happened is not reflected in the bilateral relations between Russia and Italy, “said the diplomatic legation in the statement.

Despite the declaration of intentions of the embassy, ​​it is difficult that this event does not affect the peculiar understanding that both countries have maintained for years. To the old friendship that unites the four-time Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is added the influence that the Moscow authorities have in the League, the party of Matteo Salvini, the first political formation intended to vote and member of the coalition that supports the Government of Mario Draghi. Salvini has never hidden his personal admiration for Putin, which could be due to the alleged funding that Moscow offered the League, something that Salvini has always denied.

In the past, the 5-Star Movement (M5E), the main political force in the Italian Parliament, has also displayed an open Philorussian stance. The coalition between both parties during the first government led by Giuseppe Conte (June 2018-August 2019) raised concerns that the historic placement of Italy as a member of NATO, the EU and the Western bloc might suffer.