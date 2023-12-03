Cairo (Cairo)

The Italian medical aid ship “Volcano” arrived at the port of the Egyptian city of Al-Arish yesterday, according to a shipping official, for the purpose of providing care for the war-wounded in the Gaza Strip.

A port official said: “The floating hospital is an Italian medical ship, which arrived at the port of Al-Arish to treat Gaza’s wounded in Egypt.” The Italian ship is the second floating hospital to arrive in Al-Arish after the French helicopter carrier Dixmod, which arrived on November 27 to provide medical care to the wounded in Gaza after many hospitals in the Strip were out of service as a result of the war that broke out on October 7.

The Italian ship carries more than 170 sailors on board, including about 30 working in the health sector, according to a statement from the Italian Ministry of Defense.

In a related context, the number of Palestinian deaths rose yesterday to 15,523 as a result of the war in the Gaza Strip since October 7, according to what the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said, during a press conference, that medical teams recovered in the last hours 316 dead and 664 wounded as a result of the Israeli bombing, while the largest number of victims are still under the rubble.

In turn, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced yesterday that there were thousands of dead under the rubble and its crews were unable to recover them, as a result of the continuous bombing of the Strip and a very large shortage of capabilities and mechanisms.

The spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Gaza said: “Our crews were not spared from the Israeli bombing.”

He added: “There is a clear and very large deficiency in our capabilities and mechanisms. We cannot deal with the bodies under the rubble in Gaza and the northern Gaza Strip.” He continued: “We are still calling for the necessity of introducing crews and mechanisms to support the civil defense apparatus in Gaza. Thousands of victims are still under the rubble and we cannot recover them.”