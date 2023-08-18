Feminist demonstration this 2023 in Milan, Italy. Emanuele Cremaschi (Getty Images)

A Florence judge has acquitted two 19-year-olds accused of gang-raping an 18-year-old girl during a party in 2018 because he believes they had a “misperception of the consent” of the victim. According to the magistrate, the boys misunderstood the young woman’s refusal, despite the fact that she asked them to stop on several occasions. The judge speaks of “incautious conduct”, but not criminal. In technical terms, he exculpated them alleging that they made an invincible error regarding the fact constituting a crime —an exculpant similar to that included in article 14 of the Spanish Penal Code— that is, according to his interpretation, they did not know and could not know that they were committing a crime . As read in the acquittal, to which EL PAÍS has had access, for the magistrate, the fact that the young people “misinterpreted” the will of the victim, “does not annul the objective existence of conduct of sexual violence”, but “prevents his conduct from being considered criminally relevant.”

In practice, this court ruling acknowledges that there was a violation, but without any person responsible. The judge emphasizes that the victim had consumed alcohol and marijuana and that he had already had consensual sexual relations on a previous occasion with one of the defendants, so, according to his logic, the boys took the victim’s consent for granted also in the party. A minor who has been prosecuted in a different process also participated in the attack.

Despite the fact that the victim declared that she asked her attackers to stop and tried to flee, although she was unable to do so due to her “drowsy state” and that the emergency medical report certifies injuries compatible with rape, the judge considers that the The victim’s testimony is “unbelievable” and less credible than that of the defendants. And he alleges that the young woman had consumed alcohol and drugs that night and that she has changed her version throughout the process. The events occurred and were denounced in 2018 and the trial was not held until this year. “She has details that are hardly compatible with her altered state, on the verge of losing consciousness,” says the magistrate about the victim’s testimony. And he details: “He has been able to describe details and sensations that only a sufficiently lucid person is capable of perceiving as the feeling of discomfort and not pain during the relationship.”

Boys’ “excessive” behavior and “pornography”

The judge recognized “an excessive behavior of the three boys”, who “pushed by the excitement of the moment, did everything to induce the young woman to have sexual relations with the three of them, following the fantasies they had cultivated in the previous weeks.” [a la fiesta]”, but does not consider that his conduct was criminal. Although he admits, contradictorily, that the victim’s drunken state “should have caused the boys to raise the issue of their full capacity to consent.” And he excuses that the relationship of the defendants with women is “strongly conditioned by pornography”, which makes them have a “distorted” conception of sex, the result of a “lack of education.”

The trial was held in March, but the reasons for the acquittal sentence have now become known – by law they are published 90 days after the verdict – and have aroused strong controversy in the transalpine country. the tuscan journal Tirreno He was the first to echo the case, which immediately jumped to the national newspapers and has generated a cascade of reactions.

Prejudices that hold victims accountable

Amnesty International has launched a petition to reform the penal code so that “any non-consensual sexual act is punishable”. And he has denounced that “in Italy prejudices persist that hold women responsible for the sexual violence they suffer.” According to the organization, up to 39.3% of the population believes that a woman is capable of escaping from a sexual relationship if she really does not want to and 23% think that women can cause sexual violence because of the way they dress. In addition, 15.1% believe that a woman who suffers sexual violence when drunk or under the influence of drugs is responsible, at least in part.

Democratic Party (PD) senator Cecilia D’Elia, vice-president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry on femicide, considers that “the ignorance of young people can never become an alibi.” “Once again we end up trivializing what happened,” she assured. Senator Valeria Valente, also from the PD and a member of the same commission, has indicated that “approving the consent law is essential” and has called for “joint action” by the main political groups to carry out this “simple” legislative step .

“It is a shameful and dangerous sentence, because it sets a precedent in an area still to be perfected in Italian jurisprudence: that of consent in sexual relations. Consent is given or not given. Either it is “yes” or it is “no”. There is no third way. Although according to this approach [del juez de Florencia] there would be an ‘erroneous perception of consent’, the ‘it seemed like a yes’ that has become the key to not punishing violence that objectively existed. But that, interpreted like this, no longer constitutes a crime,” writes the newspaper Il Corriere della sera. And he calls for Italy to introduce, as has already been done in Spain and other European countries, the question of consent in the law on sexual violence, “because faced with a mentality that does not change, perhaps a more precise law can help to stimulate a cultural change and make them understand, especially among young people, that sex implies consent. And that this must be clearly manifested”.

The lawyer Silvio Albanese confesses that “the meaning of this sentence is not understood” and criticizes that “consent cannot be presumed”, since, according to jurisprudence, “it is an element that differentiates what is legitimate from what is not it is and a sexual act is not legitimate without consent. In addition, it has to be maintained from the beginning to the end of the act”. Although the legislation on the matter continues to rely on violence, threats or abuse of authority to prove the violation. The lawyer also points out that the current classification of the crime of sexual violence dates from 1996, when the previous penal code was reformulated, from 1930, in the fascist era, which considered rape a crime against public morals.

It is not the first case of this type that hits the Italian justice system. In 2021, the transalpine country was sentenced by the European Court of Human Rights to compensate a victim of sexual violence because the court’s decision to acquit her aggressors was “conditioned by sexist stereotypes.” The case dated back to 2015, when the Court of Appeal, also in Florence, acquitted six young people, convicted in the first instance of group rape. According to the European Court, in that case the judge used in his judgment language and arguments that conveyed “prejudices about the role of women in Italian society”, did not respect the “private life and personal integrity” of the plaintiff and it had not protected the woman from “secondary victimization”. On that occasion, the European Court described as “deplorable”, “unjustified” or “irrelevant” some comments by the Italian justice system.

cascade of protests

The protests against the sentence have rained in cascade. “We are facing the umpteenth case of secondary victimization [forma de violencia institucional que hace referencia a la nula o inadecuada atención que recibe la víctima, una vez que entra en contacto con el sistema de justicia]- of women”, said Elena Baragli, president of the Artemisia anti-violence center in Florence. “A No it should be more than enough, and instead it is always them, and not the rapists, who have to prove that they did not want to have sexual relations”.

“Too many times women are blamed for not being clear enough, or cautious, or for not dressing appropriately,” protested the Toscana Coordinator of Tosca Anti-Violence Centers, adding: “But how is it possible to misinterpret a ‘no’? Is this really what comes out of our judicial system? From the network of centers they have requested “training to recognize the macho and patriarchal prejudices that are still widespread.”

The majority union of the transalpine country, the Italian General Confederation of Labor (CGIL) has also denounced, as a result of this sentence, “the insufficient attention and specialization, at all levels of the process, on gender violence and in particular on the sexual violence” and has requested that the training and specialization of judges and officials who deal with procedures related to these crimes be mandatory.

Lella Palladino, sociologist, founder and vice-president of the Una Nessuna Centomila Foundation, which fights against violence against women, has pointed out that “violence can be prevented by eliminating prejudices and sexist stereotypes from culture, including that of the courts”.