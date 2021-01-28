A Italian influencer with over 700,000 followers On the youth social network TikTok, she was denounced for inciting suicide after publishing a video in which two people are seen practicing the “Blackout Challenge”, the game that can lead to suffocation and has already ended in the death of a 10-year-old girl years.

The Firenze Police launched an investigation on social networks in which they identified and denounced the influencer, a 48-year-old woman from Sicily (south) whose TikTok profile they found “a video in which a man and a woman cover their faces, including their noses and mouths, with transparent tape, making it difficult to breathe”.

These types of “extreme challenges” are “highly dangerous” content on social networks, visible to users, including minors, who can emulate them, the Fiorentina prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The video, which has already been removed from the network, made it easier for the police to find more similar content from the “influencer” that allowed her to “gain popularity and attention” on the network, where she has “more than 731,000 followers,” according to explains in the note.

Last Friday a 10-year-old girl died of suffocation in Palermo (south) while carrying out one of these extreme challenges on TikTok, which led the Italian authorities to block the social network to intensify age controls and thus prevent minors from accessing this content.

This decision has opened a debate in Italy about the limits imposed on the networks.

The guarantor of data protection and privacy reported that TikTok “it is not able to verify the age of all its users”, which, according to Italian law, must exceed 14 years without parental consent, for which he ordered the blocking of the social network until next February 15.

After these events, TikTok, which has about 100 million users in Europe, assured that security is a “priority” for this social network and was “available” to the authorities to collaborate in the investigations.

The death of the baby

Antonella, who participated in the so-called “blackout challenge”, in the bathroom of her family home, he put a belt around his neck in order to not breathe as long as possible, while recording the scene with his phone.

The 5-year-old sister discovered the unconscious body and warned her parents. She was quickly transported to the Palermo Children’s Hospital, but did not survive.

“Blackout challenge” is the proposed game that consists of children blocking their breath until they pass out. Every year it causes accidents, some fatal like this one.

The parents told the newspaper La Repubblica That another 9-year-old sister was the one who explained what happened: “Antonella was playing the choking game.”

The Chinese company will collaborate with the investigation. Photo: AP

“We didn’t know anything,” the girl’s father confessed to the newspaper. “I only knew that Antonella went to TikTok to watch videos. How to imagine that atrocity?”, he asked himself desperately.

“That my daughter, my little Antonella, dies in an extreme game of TikTok, I can’t accept it!” Angelo Sicomero, who together with his wife decided to donate their daughter’s organs so that “other children can live thanks to her.”

Any fact or suspicion of a grooming action, the deliberate action of an adult to sexually harass a girl, boy or adolescent through a digital medium that allows interaction between two or more people through social networks, email, text messages, chat sites or online games, you can be reported through the toll free 137, which works across the country.

