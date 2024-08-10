The recent statements by Toto Wolff, combined with the latest rumours, make the hypothesis of an actual transfer of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in Mercedes for next season as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who is also ready to open a new chapter in his career at Ferrari. All that is missing is an announcement from the Brackley team to make the Bolognese driver’s possible debut in the top open-wheel series a reality, from Prema (with whom he has so far won two victories in his first year in F2) to Mercedes, a team where he grew up with impressive successes in the minor categories in the ranks of the Junior Team. Antonelli in F1 in 2025 would also bring the Tricolore back to Formula 1, which has been absent since Antonio Giovinazzi’s last participation in 2021.

Italian colours that, exclusively in Mercedes and with a view to 2025, have been missing for 70 years, that is, since 1955. Before the Bolognese, in fact, the only Italian present in the Circus at the wheel of the German house was Piero Taruffi. Born in Albano Laziale in 1906, during his career he achieved numerous and prestigious successes in both the two- and four-wheel world. In the 1950s alone, among many others, the driver from Lazio won important races such as the Carrera Panamericana (where his nickname ‘Silver Fox’ was born), the Targa Florio and the Mille Miglia, as well as making his debut in the newly formed Formula 1 in 1950 with Alfa Romeo. A debut in the Italian GP that was certainly not memorable for him, due to a retirement, but his subsequent arrival at Ferrari coincided with his most famous results: particularly favourable were the editions of the Swiss GP 1951 and 1952both on the Bremgartner road circuit in Bern. If on the first occasion he immediately took the podiumwho was also making his debut with the ‘Prancing Horse’, achieved success in the second race, thus conquering his only victory in F1.

The experience with the Reds continued until 1955, the year in which, towards the end of the world championship, Taruffi moved to Mercedes. His debut took place on the occasion of British Grand Prix, Aintreewhen it started at the age of 48 years, 9 months and 19 daysbecoming the pilot older ever to debut in Formula 1 with the Mercedes. A race that ended with a poker for the three-pointed star, characterized by the first career victory of Stirling Moss (already the author of his first pole) and the 2nd place of Juan Manuel Fangio, who thanks to that result mathematically conquered the third of his five world titles. 3rd was the German Karl Kling, just ahead of Taruffi. However, for the latter, the opportunity to climb on the podium for the first and only time with Mercedes became reality in the next appointment, moreover in his home GP in Monza. Here, the new Argentine world champion Fangio dominated the entire weekend, taking pole and victory ahead of Taruffi, who came in less than a second behind the future five-time world champion and was the only driver to cause problems for the South American in that race. That was the fifth and final podium Taruffi in F1, who then concluded his experience at the end of 1956 after two other brief chapters in Maserati and Vanwall. He died in Rome in 1988, he had two children: Paolo and Prisca, the latter Italian Champion and European Rally Vice-Champion.

An Italian story of great charm in Mercedes awaiting Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will be able to achieve another curious statistic, totally opposite to that of Taruffi: if the historic Lazio driver was in fact the oldest to debut in F1 with the German single-seater, Antonelli will be the youngest ever. At the start of the next World Championship, in fact, the Bolognese will have already turned 18four fewer than the current limit, set by his future teammate George Russell. The Englishman was promoted for the 2020 Sakhir GP to replace Lewis Hamilton, who tested positive for Covid-19: at the time busy with Williams, Russell came close to his first F1 victory.