“He had a packet of mephedrone with him“

An Italian manager has been arrested in Moscow. She is now on probation awaiting trial. Sources confirm this Farnesina, emphasizing that the consulate general is handling the case and without adding anything else. According to what is learned from other sources, it would be John DiMassa61, one of the top managers of the energy company Iss International.

Russia: media, arrested Italian manager was in possession of drugs – The top manager of the Italian energy company ISS International, Giovanni Di Massa, was in possession of drugs when he was arrested in central Moscow. In particular, the man had a bag of mephedrone with him. This was reported by Tass, which cites police sources. “The police stopped a taxi in which Giovanni Di Massa was traveling for a check”, said the source, “during the inspection, a roll of drugs was found on Di Massa”. According to the source, the manager “was visibly nervous” and experts later proved that the substance in his possession was “more than 1gm of mephedrone”. A criminal proceeding has been opened on the matter pursuant to article 228 of the Russian penal code which provides for imprisonment of up to 3 years.

RUSSIA: ISS INTERNATIONAL, THE COMPANY FOR WHICH THE MANAGER WORKS HALT IN MOSCOW – Giovanni Di Massa, the manager stopped in Moscow, works for ISS International. On his LinkedIn profile Di Massa, born in 1961, graduated in nuclear engineering from the Sapienza University of Rome, describes himself as the company’s ‘Middle East country manager’, based in Abu Dhabi since June last year. On the site, Iss International SpA – with offices in Rome and Milan – presents itself as an Italian company of integrated engineering services which is present and operates nationally and internationally: its activities range from Emirates to Qatar, from Nigeria to Congo, from Mozambique to Egypt, from Algeria to Russia. Founded in 2004 in Rome by Giuseppe Bellantoni, Iss International SpA – Integrated Services Solution operates in the energy and Oil&Gas market. The group is currently made up of four companies, two divisions and eight secondary offices, “each of which is specialized in a specific area or sector in order to guarantee our customers the solidity of a group and the flexibility of an integrated system of services in the compliance with the highest quality standards”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

