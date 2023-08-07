“We had to move the cheeses and shelves with our own hands. It took about 12 hours to find” the victim on Monday morning, Antonio Dosi, a fire chief in the city of Bergamo, told AFP, noting the “complexity” of the operation they carried out.

The warehouse in Romano di Lombardia, a small town south of Bergamo, contained 25,000 wheels of cheese stored on metal shelves about 10 meters high.

Thousands of them fell, crushing the owner of the establishment, Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, who was working inside the warehouse.

Rescuers called the victim’s family members who were alarmed by the noise caused by the cheese wheels falling around 21:00 local time, Sunday.