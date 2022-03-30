Italian policemen, in a file image. Adam BerryGetty

Davide Fontana, a 43-year-old banker, photography enthusiast and author of a food and travel blog, bought a freezer on Amazon in mid-January. Also an ax and a hacksaw. In his history of the platform there would also be a brazier, which he later returned as it was not useful to him. A trail of commercial transactions that had as their goal an operation that lasted three days: freezing the body of Carol Maltesi, a 26-year-old porn actress, dismembering it into 15 pieces and disposing of it in the middle of the mountain. She told the police at three in the morning on Tuesday after she, the mother of a six-year-old son and known in the industry as Charlotte Angie, had been missing for three months. During that time, until he disposed of her remains just a week ago, the killer pretended to be her by responding to text messages from those close to her.

Fontana and Maltesi were neighbors but had met in a Milan hotel in October 2020, during the peak of the pandemic. “I used to work in a bank, but I love photography. I met her through Instagram and took some photos of her in her underwear. I lived in Milan with my wife, then I decided to leave her because I started having a relationship with Carol. We had an open relationship. He sold porn movies and photos on Onlyfans [un canal de suscripción usado a menudo por el sector porno para aumentar sus ingresos]”, he explained to the police.

Both began to shoot small scenes of extreme porn, until on a date yet to be determined – between January 10 and 11 – Fontana murdered her for no apparent reason. That day they recorded two porn videos. The first, of a less aggressive nature, was still preserved in the killer’s iPhone. The second, where he ended Maltesi’s life, was eliminated. “She was tied [en una barra de striptease], he had a bag on his head. I started hitting her with a hammer all over her body, not very hard. Then when I got to her head I started hitting her hard, not sure why. I do not know what happened to me. I think she was already dead, I didn’t know what to do and I cut her throat with a kitchen knife. I spent half an hour looking at it and then I went home.”

The killer first tried to set it on fire without success. After freezing the body and dismembering it with the instruments he had bought from Amazon, he collected the house. “I cleaned the apartment and washed the rags in the washing machine.” He then he put the five garbage bags with the remains in the freezer. Three months later, he put the chopped-up corpse in the trunk of the victim’s car and drove 120 kilometers to the mountains of Borno (Brescia), where he abandoned them. That day, he calmly returned to his life. “I am telling all this because I wanted to take this burden off myself and tell the truth.”

On March 20, a 60-year-old man who was walking in the area found Maltesi. The different parts of his body were scattered, his face was burned and in a state of decomposition that made it extremely difficult for the police to identify him. It was only possible to recognize her by the 15 tattoos that she had on her and that the Carabinieri published to try to get the help of acquaintances. Several fans of the actress called to alert her identity.

Fontana continued to use the phone of the victim, who also worked as a clerk at a local store, and to answer messages she received. In fact, she was able to avoid the questions of those close to her until she received a call from a journalist who did not believe her and wanted to talk to the actress on the phone. Fontana held on. And she also continued to use her Fiat 500, as she usually did. He faked it until the end of it, going so far as to post a photo of her on March 13 — when he had already murdered her three months earlier — on her Facebook account. On March 28, when she realized that the police were already closing in on him, she went to the police and officially reported his disappearance. In the same statement it was him when he collapsed and ended up confessing the crime.

In Italy there have been 25 femicides since the beginning of the year alone. Maltesi herself had published a video on November 25 denouncing the psychological abuse that women often suffer and goes more unnoticed than the physical: “I have experienced it in my small personal reality… There is a lot of talk about physical violence, but The psychological one is also important because it is the one that destroys you”.