Emergency services said a terrorist opened fire in the West Bank on Thursday, killing an Israeli.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority (Radio Kan) stated that the attacker opened fire on a member of the Israeli security forces near “Kedumim” in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli military said the attacker had been “neutralised” and gave no further details.

The attack came after Israel carried out a two-day military operation in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank this week. Jenin is about ten kilometers from the site of today’s attack.

As a result of the Israeli military operation in Jenin, 12 Palestinians were killed.