The army said, “An Israeli reserve soldier was killed on Friday in an anti-tank missile attack along the border with Lebanon.”

The dead soldier was Staff Sergeant Omar Balfa, 22 years old.

The army confirmed that it carried out a number of strikes during Friday night on several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, in response to anti-tank missile attacks launched by the party.

According to the IDF, the targets included “a series of military facilities used by the party for operational needs, and a launching pad for anti-tank missiles directed at Israel.”

Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups in Lebanon have launched daily missile attacks on northern Israel since the outbreak of the latest war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

Thousands were displaced from villages in southern Lebanon due to clashes on the border with Israel, which also evacuated settlements near areas of tension.