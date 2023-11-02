The English-language Times of Israel newspaper reported that an Israeli soldier in his thirties was shot near the village of Beit Leid, Tulkarm, in the northern West Bank.

The shooting resulted in the Israeli soldier being seriously injured and his vehicle overturning on the side of the road.

Later, the Israeli authorities announced that the soldier died of his wounds.

The Israeli army said it launched a manhunt to search for the perpetrators of the attack.

Indeed, Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces stormed areas adjacent to the shooting site.

She said that the villages of Beit Lid, Safarin and Anabta were stormed, and barriers were erected in the area.

This is the second Israeli soldier killed in the West Bank since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas last October 7.

On the other hand, the Israeli army has killed 341 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year, 133 of whom were killed since last October 7.

Today, Thursday, it was reported The Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” reported that “the Israeli occupation forces arrested 57 Palestinians in the West Bank.”