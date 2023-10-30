According to the Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post”, citing the report, “In addition, senior officials from Iran and the rulers of Gaza (Hamas) spoke by phone at least 4 times this year.”

The newspaper pointed out that “this center often relies in its reports on open sources, but since it is run by former senior intelligence officials, it is also in contact with current intelligence personnel.”

This comes as many Israeli officials stated, “Although Tehran did not give an explicit order to carry out the October 7 attack, Hamas would not have succeeded in such a sophisticated and simultaneous operation without Iranian financing, logistical assistance, and the provision of weapons and training.”

The report stated: “Since October 7, Israel has been waging a war against what is known as the ‘Axis of Resistance’ led by Iran and two of its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah.”

He continued: “Iran’s support for Hamas and Hezbollah goes beyond the current war and previous rounds of conflict between Israel and terrorist organizations in Gaza.”

He explained: “Although Hamas is a Sunni movement and not a Shiite one, what it has in common with Iran is the concept of (resistance and the desire to destroy Israel). This means that Iran considers Hamas and the Jihad movement as centers of power in the Palestinian arena that can be used to achieve its regional goals, especially towards “Israel.”

On October 7, Hamas launched the most violent attack in the history of Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, most of whom were civilians who died on the first day of the attack. The movement is also detaining more than 230 people, including foreigners.

On the other hand, Israel has launched an intense and violent bombardment on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 8,000 people since October 7, about half of whom are children.