An Israeli posed as a soldier, stole weapons in Gaza and ended up on trial

The Tel Aviv District Court has charged Israeli Roy Yifrach, who pretended to be a soldier and stole weapons and ammunition in the Gaza Strip. About it reports Reuters.

According to the publication's journalists, a 35-year-old man was put on trial for posing as a member of an elite special forces unit, sneaking into the combat zone in the Gaza Strip and stealing weapons, ammunition, military and police equipment. While in the combat zone, Ifrahu also managed to take a photo with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the helipad.

It is noted that the five charges brought against the man, including aggravated fraud and theft, could lead him to a maximum prison term of 36 years. At the same time, lawyer Eitan Sabag, representing Ifraha, claims that his client is a medic who “saved lives under fire, risking his own life. He fought terrorists with his personal weapon, which he legally owns.”

