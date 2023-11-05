The Gaza Strip is suffering from a massive humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands displaced from north to south. Only a limited number of humanitarian aid trucks are allowed to pass through the Rafah crossing, while Israel has so far refused to allow fuel to enter, saying that Hamas uses it in its attacks.
US State Department spokesman Samuel Warburg said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia on Saturday that the United States is working “actively to significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and to urge Israel to allow the entry of the necessary fuel levels without directing it from the Gaza Strip.” Before Hamas.
He added: “We continue to stress the urgent need for fuel in Gaza, and are discussing with our Israeli partners possible ways to allow its entry for civilians.”
Doctors in the Gaza Strip are calling on the world to supply them with the necessary fuel, as hospitals being out of service will lead to the death of a large number of wounded and sick people.
“A detailed Israeli plan”
- According to the American website “Axios”, Israel informed the United States of a “detailed plan” to bring fuel into the southern Gaza Strip.
- The source added that Israeli officials worked with international relief organizations to calculate the quantities of fuel needed to operate hospitals and other vital facilities “for a short and limited period.”
- According to the plan, which will require final approval from the Israeli War Council, fuel tankers will enter from Egypt to the Gaza Strip, carrying specific quantities of fuel.
- Each fuel tanker will be accompanied by a UN team that will closely monitor it, ensuring that the fuel is delivered to hospitals for its intended purpose.
- Israeli officials stated that “when fuel runs out again, the operation will take place again for a short and limited period of time.”
- They noted that there is currently enough fuel in Gaza to run generators in hospitals and other humanitarian facilities.
