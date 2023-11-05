The Gaza Strip is suffering from a massive humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands displaced from north to south. Only a limited number of humanitarian aid trucks are allowed to pass through the Rafah crossing, while Israel has so far refused to allow fuel to enter, saying that Hamas uses it in its attacks.

US State Department spokesman Samuel Warburg said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia on Saturday that the United States is working “actively to significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and to urge Israel to allow the entry of the necessary fuel levels without directing it from the Gaza Strip.” Before Hamas.

He added: “We continue to stress the urgent need for fuel in Gaza, and are discussing with our Israeli partners possible ways to allow its entry for civilians.”

Doctors in the Gaza Strip are calling on the world to supply them with the necessary fuel, as hospitals being out of service will lead to the death of a large number of wounded and sick people.

