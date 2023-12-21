Gaza (agencies)

Israel ordered the evacuation of a large area in the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, Khan Yunis, while efforts continue to reach a truce in the ongoing war that has led to the death of twenty thousand people. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report that the Israeli army ordered “the evacuation.” Immediate report for an area that “covers about twenty percent” of the area of ​​the city of Khan Yunis, noting that “the scale of displacement that will result from the evacuation order is not clear.”

The Gaza Strip was deprived of electricity due to the comprehensive siege imposed by Israel, and a large number of residents only have radios and news to be transmitted among themselves to obtain information.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said: The area that Israel ordered to be evacuated was inhabited by more than 111,000 people before the start of the war on October 7, and about 141,000 Palestinians have been displaced to it since the beginning of the conflict, currently living in 32 camps.

The Israeli army announced on Monday the intensification of its operations in Khan Yunis.