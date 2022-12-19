The agency quoted a Syrian military source as saying: “At about 00:30 in the morning today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction northeast of Lake Kinneret, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus, and our air defense media intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down a number of them. The aggression resulted in the injury of two soldiers.”

And he said The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights The attack resulted in the killing of two unidentified persons, who are likely to be working with the Lebanese “Hezbollah”, as a result of the Israeli strikes near Damascus International Airport and the vicinity of Damascus.

According to the observatory, a warehouse of weapons and logistical materials for the Lebanese “Hezbollah” was targeted, within a farm located between Sayyidah Zainab and Al-Bajadaliyya, which led to its complete destruction, amid information about the presence of many dead at the site.

He pointed out that Israel targeted, with at least 4 strikes, sites of Iranian militias in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and farms in the Sayeda Zeinab area in the Damascus countryside.

This brings the number of Israeli attacks on Syrian territory that the Syrian Observatory was able to document to 32 since the beginning of this year, which were carried out through missile and air strikes.

According to the Observatory, during the year, the strikes caused the death of 85 soldiers, in addition to injuring 115 others, of varying degrees, and the dead are:

Two Iranian officers from the Quds Force.

10 of the militias affiliated with Iran are of Syrian nationality.

29 of the militias affiliated with Iran are of non-Syrian nationalities.

36 officers and members of the air defense forces of the Syrian government forces.

8 of the workers with the Lebanese Hezbollah of the Syrian nationality.

The targets were distributed as follows: