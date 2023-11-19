In a text published by the Jerusalem Post newspaper, Gamliel, a member of the Likud Party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposed “encouraging the voluntary resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza outside the Gaza Strip, for humanitarian reasons.”

The Israeli minister also criticized the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

“Instead of sending money to Gaza’s reconstruction or to the failing UNRWA, the international community can help fund resettlement and help Gazans build their new lives in their new host countries,” she wrote.

The Israeli Minister of Intelligence continued: “We tried many different solutions: withdrawal (from the settlements in the Gaza Strip), conflict management, and building high walls in the hope of keeping the monsters of Hamas away from Israel. They all failed,” as she put it.

She added: “This will be beneficial for both sides: for the civilians in Gaza who want a better life, and for Israel after this terrible tragedy.”

The Arab countries, especially the countries neighboring the Palestinian territories, rejected the idea of ​​displacing the residents of Gaza out of the Strip, indicating that this meant “liquidating the Palestinian cause.”

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, the Israeli army has relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip, and according to the Hamas government, more than 13,000 people have been killed, two-thirds of whom are women and children.

After 44 days of war, more than 1.6 million people have been displaced from their homes in Gaza, equivalent to two-thirds of the population of the small strip.

About 80 percent of the population of Gaza are themselves refugees or the children and grandchildren of refugees who left their homes during the “Nakba” during the establishment of Israel in 1948, and officials, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, warn of a “second Nakba.”