An Israeli army plane struck the Syrian province of Quneitra 40 kilometers south of Damascus on the night of May 6. This was reported by the agency SANA…

According to the agency, a rocket was fired from a helicopter at an area in the town of Jabata al-Wood in the countryside of the province. According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the strike.

Wherein TASS with reference to the TV channel “Al-hadathReported that the blow was struck at the command post of the Shiite units of the Hezbollah party.

On May 5, it was reported that at least one civilian was killed and six more were injured during an Israeli rocket attack on a warehouse in Syrian Latakia. It was noted that among the victims was a woman with a child. The blow itself was dealt to the warehouse of plastic products.

The Syrian army, for its part, announced that their air defense systems shot down several Israeli missiles aimed at objects in the coastal zone of Latakia.

In addition, it was reported that the Syrian air defense systems repelled a missile attack in the region of Latakia province and the city of Masyaf (Hama province). Explosions were also heard in the vicinity of Tartus.