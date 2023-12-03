During an interview with the British Sky News network, Hotovely rejected the suggestion that “the support of Israel’s allies for it during its recent war with Hamas is declining.”

She added: “In order to achieve peace in the future, we must ensure that Hamas is destroyed, and that is why the American and British governments and other international leaders share goals. I truly believe that this will be for the best for the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

Regarding the assumption that Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas led to the abandonment of the hostages held by the movement, Hotovely said: “The only thing that made Hamas enter into the negotiations was the fact that Israel was with its forces on the ground in Gaza, and this alone prompted Hamas to launch… Release our hostages.”

She stressed: “When we do not exert military pressure on Hamas, we will get nothing.”

Today, Israel is under pressure from the international community due to the increase in the number of Palestinian civilian deaths during the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Israel risks a “strategic defeat” in Gaza if it does not heed warnings about the high number of civilian deaths, in a change in Washington’s tone.

Austin added in a speech he delivered before the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, on Saturday: “I have personally pressured Israeli leaders to avoid civilian casualties, avoid irresponsible rhetoric, and prevent violence by settlers in the West Bank.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris also affirmed, on Saturday, her country’s categorical rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians.

During a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Dubai, there was agreement on the seriousness of the current situation, and the necessity of working to prevent the expansion of the conflict, as well as protecting civilians and preventing their targeting.

Israel renewed its military operations after the end of a truce with Hamas that lasted for 7 days and was extended twice.