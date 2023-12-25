Israeli coffee maker Strauss has decided to temporarily drop the word “Turkish” from its coffee packs after public criticism. As the newspaper reported on December 25 The Times of Israel, The updated packaging of the Elite line instead featured the Israeli flag and patriotic slogans “generation of victory”, “stronger together” and others.

The media notes that the coffee brand “has nothing to do with Turkey” and has been popular with customers for decades. Nevertheless, the marketing move was immediately approved by users on the Internet.

According to the director of the company, Avi Laufer, the beans used for coffee actually come not from Turkey, but from Brazil and other countries. The new packaging should boost the morale of soldiers fighting in the Gaza Strip. However, these packs will only be on sale for a limited period of time, with the old design also remaining available.

Earlier, on October 17, Israel's National Security Council recommended that Israelis who were in Turkey at that moment leave the country urgently amid the war with the Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on December 1 that Ankara is ready to take on any responsibility to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Erdogan stressed that the violence committed by Israel in Gaza constitutes a crime against humanity. According to him, those responsible must be brought to justice in accordance with international law. Prior to this, on November 28, Erdogan, during a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, also stated the need to hold Israel criminally responsible for its actions in Gaza.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.