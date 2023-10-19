Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on the 7th, which left 1,400 people dead, stories that reveal the barbarity of the terrorist group’s offensive are being revealed daily. One particularly heartbreaking account is that of an Israeli businessman who tried to foster peace by hiring Palestinians — now his daughter has been murdered by Hamas.

Danielle Waldman, born in Palo Alto, in the American state of California, went to live in Israel, her family’s homeland, at the age of four. She and her fiancé, Noam Shay, were killed during the Hamas attack on a rave near the Gaza Strip, in which more than 260 people lost their lives. Danielle was just 24 years old.

His father, Eyal Waldman, served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and co-founded Mellanox, a maker of high-speed servers and storage switching solutions.

To CNN, Waldman said that, through the tracking feature on her daughter’s cell phone and Apple Watch, it was possible to find the place where she and her fiancé were killed.

“I saw exactly how she was murdered from two directions by at least three to five people who attacked her,” said the businessman. “From the shell casings we found, at least three weapons fired at the car.”

Waldman stated that the last time he spoke to Danielle, she said she would set a wedding date with Shay “soon.” The two were buried together.

“Danielle and Noam loved to dance and I hope they continue dancing somewhere up there,” Waldman said in another interview, with the market news website MarketWatch.

The businessman founded Mellanox in 1999, which was sold in 2020 to Nvidia for US$6.9 billion [R$ 35 bilhões na cotação atual]. Waldman tried to promote peace in the region by hiring Palestinian technology workers in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank cities of Nablus and Rawabi.

Waldman reported that the company also helped Apple and other companies open development centers in Rawabi. “We wanted to bring peace, work together, bring prosperity to the Palestinian people, the same way we have in Israel,” he said.

To the MarketWatchthe businessman stated that the Hamas attack “set us back several years, if not decades” in the peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

“We need time to build trust, if that is even possible, between the two nations and start working together so we can talk about peace,” said Waldman, who said he will continue to try to hire Palestinians, on the condition that demonstrate “that they are working for peace and are not supporting, either financially or in any other way, any terrorist actions or any actions that are not of a civil economic nature between the two nations.”