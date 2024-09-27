Friday, September 27, 2024, 10:15











At least nine members of the same family, including a pregnant woman, died this Friday due to a bombing carried out by the Israeli Army against the Lebanese town in the south of the country, on the border with the occupied Shebaa Farms, as reported by ‘L’Orient le Jour’.

According to information collected by the state news agency of the Country of the Cedar, NNA, the attack was carried out around 3:00 a.m. (one less in Spain) and hit a three-story house in the town.

The Israeli Army has increased its bombings against territory since Monday, leaving hundreds dead and tens of thousands displaced. The wave of attacks began days after the explosion of thousands of communication devices used by Hezbollah, after more than eleven months of clashes on the border following the attacks carried out on October 7, 2023 by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). ) and other Palestinian factions.