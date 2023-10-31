A statement by the Israeli army revealed the details and objectives of the operation that took place in the northern Gaza Strip.

Statement by the Israeli army

Israeli army spokesman: We assassinated Ibrahim Bayari, commander of the central Jabalia battalion in Hamas, through air strikes.

Israeli army forces led by the Givati ​​Brigade took control of an important Hamas military site west of Jabalia.

During today’s ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip, 50 Hamas members were eliminated.

Ground forces across Gaza continue to target terrorist nests.

The Hamas-affiliated Jabalia Brigade used the targeted site for training in preparation for launching terrorist operations, as the site contained military structures for launching missiles, in addition to terrorist tunnels used by Hamas members to move to the beach area.

The site contained many weapons used by Hamas members.

During the fighting, violent clashes took place with Hamas members, and the forces eliminated many of them.

The aircraft eliminated other elements, and the forces also uncovered tunnel openings, combat means, and military equipment.

“Operation Jabalia” revealed intelligence materials, and at the conclusion of the activity, the forces took control of the site.

This incident comes at a time when the Israeli army spokesman said, Avichay Adraee said that Israeli forces launched another ground attack on agitation And the rest of the organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Adraei stated that the commander of the southern region of the ground forces operating in Gaza strip He issued an order on Tuesday emphasizing victory over Hamas, no matter how long the fighting lasts and no matter how difficult it is.

He explained that Israeli army He will fight in alleys, in tunnels, and wherever necessary until Hamas is eliminated.