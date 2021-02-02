Ruled for 25 years by Gildo Insfrán, Formosa is in the eye of the storm due to the treatment of those isolated by Covid-19, with multiple complaints even in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR). Now, a video about a flooded isolation center reloads the inks about the situation in the province.

The filming that released TN and The People shows images of the Arturo Jauretche school, in the provincial capital. The video is short but forceful: the same patients had to remove the water with dryers in the face of a strong storm and accommodate desks to contain flooding.

The site had already been the focus of controversy. On January 25, another video filmed in the Public School of Secondary Education No. 35, Arturo Jauretche, had transpired that would prove the presence of locked children, subjected to temperature controls from behind bars, according to local media.

Due to this background, referents of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) will present the material before the Justice to denounce the actions of Governor Insfrán, TN reported.

This Tuesday it became known that at a summit at the Casa Rosada, the Government analyzed the situation in Formosa with the vice of Insfrán and received Amnesty International.

The meeting was led by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, in the Hall of Scientists in Casa Rosada, after the NGO publicly demanded that the Government condemn the Human Rights violations in that province.

Last Sunday they raided the house of the doctor Héctor López Cano, who had gone on a hunger strike to denounce mistreatment in the isolation centers.

About 20 policemen raided his home without showing you a court order Y they took a towel. They accuse him of theft after leaving the hotel where he was isolated. The doctor reported being the victim of “forced confinement.”

DS