The Italian island in the Gulf of Venice was offered to rent for eight thousand rubles per person. Ad appeared on Airbnb’s private rental service.

Valle Falconer Island is located in the Gulf of Venice lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. There is a farmhouse with six bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a large dining room and barbecue area. Inside can accommodate 16 people. In total, the cost of renting an island starts from 58 thousand rubles.

It can be reached by boat from the commune of Cavallino-Treporti only by agreement with the owners. Excursions to Venice can also be organized for guests. The island’s entertainment options include fishing, pony rides from the local stables and water activities where you can see flamingos.

In February 2020, an advertisement for the sale of the small island of Tessera appeared in Venice. Its cost was 2.2 million euros (151 million rubles). Initially, the owner of Tessera planned to make a resort there, but due to financial problems he had to put the property up for sale.

