The melting is one of the main consequences that the poles of the Earth suffer because of the climate change. A fact that is produced, specifically, by the increase in the planet’s temperature and a decrease in the ability of the poles to absorb solar radiation.

Antarctica has suffered from the loss of different ice shelves over the years. The most outstanding have been those of Glenzer and Conger. However, and as a result of the thaw, an unnamed island has appeared with characteristics similar to others that have appeared years ago. An island that has appeared in the period in which the Landsat satellite captured images between 1989 and 2022.

For more than 30 years, it has maintained the same shape despite the loss of ice from the shelf. Regarding its characteristics, part of its mass would have a elevation above the sea surface that ranges between 30 and 35 meters, according to data collected by NASA’s ICESat-2 satellite. In a statement published by the ‘POT‘ and who collects ‘Europe Press‘, the scientist John Gibson offers more details about this “island”.

“The fact that a feature acts like an island and looks like an island, doesn’t mean it’s an island, at least not in the traditional sense“, exposed Gibson, after assuring that it could be a large ice island whose base would be based on a “submarine peak”. However, it is not the only ice island in Antarctica with these characteristics that has been discovered during the mentioned period.

On the other hand, some stand out, such as the well-known “Icebreaker Island”, found in 1996 following its isolation from the Larsen B ice shelf. The same thing also happened with “pine island“, discovered in the year 2020 under a mass of ice taken by an iceberg. A finding released by the scientific journal ‘Polar Trec‘.

Record sea ice loss in 2022

The news about the melting of Antarctica does not stop there. According to a study published by the magazine ‘springer-link‘, the minimum seasonal extent of Antarctic sea ice (SIE) reached in early 2022 a record low of 1.9 million square kilometers. It is one of the lowest data since the start of sea ice level records in the year 1978.

In fact, in February, a large expanse of sea ice has broken off the Antarctic Peninsula. The ice, which had persisted in the Larsen Bay B. since 2011, it crumbled in a few days earlier this year, taking with it a Philadelphia-sized piece of ice from the Scar Inlet ice shelf.