Malaysian Interior Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced on Monday that police had arrested eight people suspected of having links to the ISIS terrorist organization who were planning attacks on the king and the prime minister.

The suspects were arrested over the weekend in various parts of Malaysia, according to the minister.

He pointed out that a preliminary police investigation “concluded that there were threats against His Majesty the King, the Prime Minister, prominent figures and senior leaders in the Malaysian police force.”

The cell members, who are six men and two women, come from different backgrounds, including unemployed people and educated professionals, according to the minister.

Last March, an attacker carrying a machete, suspected of being linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, stormed a police station in Johar state and killed two officers.

The attacker, who police said was linked to an extremist group, killed one of the policemen with a machete before grabbing a gun and shooting the other.

The Inspector General of Police said in March that Malaysia would enhance security measures.