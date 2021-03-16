Now that we have nothing to do, let’s do a thought experiment inspired by mathematician John Allen Paulos. You live in a wonderful neighborhood with tree-lined streets, aesthetically compatible architecture and all the shops, services and terraces that a neighbor could want. One day you read in the newspaper that they are going to put a garbage incinerator nearby, and that this triples the risk of a rare and lethal respiratory disease. What are you doing? Get out of the neighborhood, of course. Do you do well? No. Since the disease is rare, your risk of dying from it was 0.001% before the incinerator, and afterwards it will be 0.003%. The most likely thing, therefore, is that you will end up dying from the same thing as everyone else, heart attack and cancer, and not from that remote possibility of the rare disease. A tile on the head will kill you first, even if the risk has tripled. You should have stayed in your neighborhood.

Keep reading

#irrational #domino #delays #vaccination