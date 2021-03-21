Real Madrid twists the gesture by the arrival of the competitive break motivated by the commitments of the teams. It is not weird. The interruption catches the whites in their best moment of the season. They link ten games without knowing defeat, surpassing the series of nine they accumulated from the victory against Sevilla in early December to the skid against Athletic in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in mid-January. A successful chain that keeps Zinedine Zidane’s team with serious options both in the League and in the Champions League. Much of the credit goes to a triangle of veterans that continues to lead the Chamartín squad with an iron fist, the same one that once again led the assault on Celta in Balaídos with a double from Karim Benzema after two decisive passes by Toni Kroos and a Again outstanding performance by Luka Modric.

Already in their thirties, the French (33 years), the German (31) and the Croat (35) make up a fireproof triumvirate that sustains much of Real Madrid’s hopes to tie the two most important titles of the course. Overflowing with quality, experience and commitment, the most prominent members of the ‘old guard’, together with Sergio Ramos, who remain in Valdebebas, go through a full moment of form and confidence just when the decisive section of the course arrives, becoming helmsmen of an ocean liner that will face rough seas in the first half of April with the Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool and the league classic at Alfredo Di Stéfano.

The only one of the three who will stay working at Real Madrid’s Ciudad Deportiva this week will be precisely the one with the most headlines due to his formidable scoring streak. With the two goals that he billed against Celta, Benzema reached Carlos Alonso Santillana as the fourth historic goalkeeper for the whites in the League. He has already added 186 goals in the 373 matches of the domestic championship that he has played with the merengue jacket, only behind the holy trinity of madridismo: Cristiano Ronaldo (312), Raúl González (228) and Alfredo Di Stéfano (216). Seventeen of those goals have been sealed this season, in which he counts 23 among all competitions, and in the last month and a half he has been unstoppable: eight notches on the revolver his six most recent appearances and one assist.

Personality and efficacy



Criticized in the past for his alleged lack of tusk, Bron’s striker has become a total attacker who, in addition to being the fifth best director in the 119 years of Real Madrid’s existence, assists, leads and makes a difference with his ability to detect the weak point of rivals. “It’s the host,” Zidane summarized on Saturday while Emilio Butragueño, director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, raved about a “decisive player” and “very complete” who has long closed any type of debate about his figure based on of personality and efficacy.

These latter virtues also adorn what is probably the best midfielder couple of the last decade, with the permission of Xavi and Iniesta. Kroos returned to complete a match against Celta in which he scratched perfection: 93.8% of success in the combinations, two assists and three occasions generated. His command of the times is exquisite. Tem when necessary and accelerate when it touches. “He manages how the ball goes and in what rhythm we play,” Casemiro stressed in January. Leader in goalscoring for the Whites this season with nine, two more than Benzema, the Teuton has only missed two games due to injury, displaying exceptional care of his physique that Modric also boasts.

The Balkan defies conventions by being together with Varane the outfield player used in the most games by Zidane (36) and the sixth member of the squad with the highest number of minutes (2,707). He was only absent in the Cup duel against Alcoyano and in the League clash against Granada, in both cases for rest since he is, along with Courtois, Lunin and Mendy, one of the four Real Madrid players who have not visited the infirmary so far this campaign. At an age when many stars are enjoying a golden retirement, the Zadar midfielder improves on his numbers from the previous season and wants to keep fighting. “I still want to compete at the highest level,” he proclaimed after the return match against Atalanta. If he and his partners last their strength, Real Madrid will have rope for a while.