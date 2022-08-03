A week ago a fairly convincing rumor emerged in relation to an alleged video game of Black Panther developed by Electronic Arts, which would take the plot of the next film. However, this is not all for Marvel Y EAgiven that they would also be planning an individual release focused on the popular Iron Man.

According to the industry expert, Tom Hendersonan additional set of Marvel could be related to the character who became famous for Robert Downey Jr. Henderson He didn’t say anything definitive but did divulge on social media that he’s heard “some rumours” about the project. To this was added that the gameplay will be focused on a single player.

I’ve heard some rumors that it’s Iron Man, but I never really had anything concrete to fully report on. Put this largely in the “rumor” category for now, and if I hear/see more concrete information, I’ll report it properly. I just thought it was worth mentioning.

Recently Electronic Arts has mentioned in its financial meeting that single-user titles are important to the company, and this would also be a hint of what could happen with these supposed games of Marvel. Even so, everything should be kept as a rumor, since it could only be talk between the brands and not a statement.

After the success Marvel’s Spider-Man has had on platforms Sonyit is not at all strange that other companies want their slice of the pie by helping Disney with video games. even his own Wolverines you will have your adventure at the hands of Insomniac Gamesso bring to Hombre de Hierro to the video game party doesn’t sound so far-fetched.

Via: comic book