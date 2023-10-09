Ein a mountain of scrap the size of a house. The eye looks for support, finds a rusty piece of pipe, a washing machine door without glass, but most of it is indefinable metal waste. Two hours later, at the end of the tour of the Fritz Winter foundry, you can see eight-cylinder engines, at least their iron blocks, being packed for shipping.

The fact that the largest iron foundry in Germany is located in Stadtallendorf, a small town in central Hesse with barely more than 20,000 inhabitants, is thanks to a series of historical coincidences. “We are a classic child of the post-war period, having grown up with the economic miracle,” says Markus Semmler, who heads production planning. The eponymous company founder owned a foundry in Thuringia before the Second World War, was expropriated and looked for a place for a new start in West Germany. He found it in the bunkers in Stadtallendorf, built in 1938 on behalf of the National Socialists. The largest explosives factory in Europe at the time was well camouflaged in the middle of the forest.