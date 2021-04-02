An Iraqi young man brutally kills a British woman!

An Iraqi asylum seeker committed a horrific murder, in which a British woman was brutally murdered and her body dismembered.

Azzam Manguri, 24, an asylum seeker under threat of deportation, committed his crime against Lauren Cox, 32, last September in a room in the city of Exeter, southwestern England, where he cut her body into 7 pieces and disposed of her clothes and special items. Throwing it in the garbage or in the forests, according to what was reported by “Sky News”, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”.

After reporting her disappearance, the police reached a video of the surveillance cameras, which shows Lauren accompanied by Azzam, which placed him in the indictment, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”.

Later, after conducting a series of investigations, the police discovered that Azzam had committed his horrific crime, and that he had used her mobile phone chip to convince her friends that she was still alive.

After a four-week trial in the town court of Exeter, England, Azzam was convicted of murder by a jury, after six hours of deliberation.