Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Fans of the Arabic song lived, yesterday (Friday), an unforgettable night during the concert hosted by the Iraqi stars Ali Jassim, Mustafa Al Abdullah and Mahmoud Al Turki, at the opening of the new season of the evenings of “Hala by Al Majaz”, hosted by Al Majaz Theater in Sharjah, an integrated and unique cultural and entertainment destination of Its kind in the emirate.

At the start of the ceremony, which was sponsored by the media from Al-Rabia FM Radio, the stars appeared to their audience, who welcomed them with applause and cheering to present to them their masterpiece “Come” which they were famous for and found their way towards the hearts of millions in the Arab world, so that the concert begins after which the star Ali Jassim takes the stage and is unique to his fans in advance. They have the song “Terah Terah”, which he preceded with money that filled him with emotion and emotion, and then they would sing a song called “Ya Nabaa Al Rayhan”, one of the famous traditional songs.

With his beloved smile, and the audience’s applause, the artist Mustafa Al-Abdullah began to talk to his fans in his own way, presenting them with “a right to know the unseen” that he performed brilliantly, and then moved to one of the most beautiful works presented during the past years, “Intership”, whose hero was the Iraqi drum. Al-Abdullah did not stop at this point. Rather, he presented the famous song “God, Your Beauty”, in his own style, to calm down after the rhythm and sing with money in which he expressed the aesthetics of his voice and his high feeling, and after him he gave his country the song “This Iraq” amid great interaction from the audience.

As for the third star, Mahmoud Al-Turki, he held the end with a combination of the most beautiful songs, he started with the song “Hessah Henw”, and followed it with “implicitly implicitly” and “What is wrong with wellness that he saturated with his sense and the beauty of his voice, then moving towards the most beautiful works that reached the hearts of the audience since its launch Last year, “I will come to you”, continuing his innovations in “Tadron My Shaqli” and “Shali Al Qabi” with a feeling and a sweet voice.