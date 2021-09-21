In the details of the incident, which were reported by the press and social circles, the young man went to report his wife’s disappearance to the police station, which detained him, and began investigating the circumstances of the wife’s disappearance, so that the investigators could extract a confession from the young man that he killed her and hid her body, while journalists said that the accused was exposed to severe torture.

On Monday, the family of the young man celebrated his release, while they refused to speak to the local media about the details of the story, due to local police orders.

Before that, the Babylon police offered to reveal the significance of the crime, in the presence of the provincial police chief, and a large media delegation from the capital, Baghdad, which aroused public opinion at the time, and the young man received a torrent of criticism for committing his supposed “crime”.

absence of evidence

According to the video, which was republished by activists and bloggers, the accused young man said that he took his wife to visit a religious shrine, and after returning, he stopped near the river, strangled his wife, burned her body, and then returned to his home.

Iraqis questioned how to obtain confessions, and whether the investigator saw the crime scene, the effects of the burning, as well as the absence of forensic data, and the handling of the remains of the body, which are missing links in the case.

The case provoked various reactions from bloggers on social networking sites and the media, amid calls for the Minister of Interior to resign and to dismiss the police chief of Babylon.

Bloggers and activists also questioned how the investigative judge would admit the existence of a crime, in the absence of any features of it, or the body, and forensic medical data.

In turn, the Babylon Governorate police clarified part of the circumstances of the case, while confirming the opening of an investigation into the incident.

The first comment from the police

The Director of Media for the Governorate Police Command, Brigadier Adel Al-Husseini, said in a statement to local media, “The case raised our eyebrows after the accused confessed to killing his wife and then finding her alive.”

He added, “Initial information indicates that the accused informed the investigation officer that he killed his wife, who was missing, and appeared on the media and explained the details of the incident,” noting that “the investigation is underway in the case to find out the circumstances of the accused’s confessions, which did not match the truth.”

And he continued, “After the case was circulated and spread on social media and in the media, citizens reported the location of the wife’s presence, which prompted the security forces to go to the place and arrest her, which led to a change in the substance of the case, and it was found that there are family problems between the spouses. That might have pushed the woman to run away or something like that.”

And he indicated that “as a result, we took action against the officer conducting the investigation, by interfering with the judiciary in this matter to find out the truth of the case, and whether there was torture during the investigation,” explaining that “the provincial police chief and the investigative authorities are currently investigating whether the person concerned in the case was subjected to torture.” torture during the investigation, and his case will be left to the judiciary.”

Torture in prisons

In turn, human rights activist Mona Al-Amiri said, “The incident indicates a major and serious defect in the work of the security services, which talk day and night about the arrest of criminals and drug smugglers, which confirms the need for major reform, starting from the top of the pyramid, all the way to the bottom of the pyramid.” To give investigators intensive scientific courses on how to prove the occurrence of crimes.

Al-Amiri added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the accused should file a lawsuit against the local police, to obtain compensation and clarifications regarding the entirety of what happened, as he was subjected to moral damage, and defamed him as a criminal in front of the media.”

With the repeated deaths of inmates in a number of Iraqi prisons, as a result of torture or in mysterious circumstances, as reports by local and international human rights organizations indicate, this file has become the focus of criticism, both from Iraqi human rights bodies or other local ones.