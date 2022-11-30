The defeat of the Iranian national team on Tuesday evening in Doha against its arch-enemy and its expulsion from the World Cup sparked scenes of joy and despair among the Iranians in their divided country in light of the protest movement that began two and a half months ago.

Mahran Sammak, 27, was shot dead after he honked his horn while driving his car in the city of Bandar Anzali on the Caspian Sea, northwest of Tehran, according to two human rights organizations.

The Oslo-based organization “Human Rights in Iran” said that the young man “was directly targeted and the security forces shot him in the head… after the national team’s defeat against America.”

The New York-based “Center for Human Rights in Iran” confirmed that the man was killed by security forces while he was participating in celebrations.

At least 448 people, including 60 children under the age of 18, were killed in the security forces’ suppression of the protests, according to a tally prepared by the Organization for Human Rights in Iran.

On Monday, the Iranian authorities announced for the first time that more than 300 people had been killed since the unrest began.