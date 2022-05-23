A colonel of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was killed this Sunday with five shots to the head at the door of his house in the center of Tehran, according to the elite military body to which he belonged. The ideological army of that country denounced what happened as a “terrorist act” committed by “elements linked to world arrogance.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced this Sunday, May 22, that one of its top commanders had been assassinated in Tehran. Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot five times in the head when he was in his car at the door of his house, the elite military body reported in a statement.

The document issued by the Revolutionary Guard instances states that the murder was carried out by two people traveling on a motorcycle, who would have fled. “Security forces are searching for the motorists,” Iranian media reported.

“The sworn enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s holy system have once again shown their evil nature with the murder and martyrdom of one of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh said. .

Sayad Khodai was “a defender of sanctuaries,” the ‘Tasnim’ news agency wrote, referring to military personnel working on behalf of the Islamic Republic in Syria and Iraq. Indeed, Khodai had fought in Syria as part of the Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ paramilitary arm responsible for operations on foreign soil.

Khodaei had fought in Syria as part of the Quds Force, the body responsible for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ operations on foreign soil. © Presidency of Iran

Hours before the announcement of the soldier’s death, the Guard had reported the dismantling of an intelligence network that worked for Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office declined to comment on the events in Tehran.

No group claimed responsibility for the murder, nor did the Iranian authorities charge anyone. However, the Guardians of the Revolution denounced what happened in a statement published on its website as a “terrorist act” committed by “elements linked to global arrogance” which, in the rhetoric of the Islamic Republic, usually corresponds to the United States. and to his allies.

Furthermore, Iran has in the past accused Israel of carrying out assassinations against members of its security forces. The latest accusation occurred in March, when Tehran blamed Israel for the deaths of two Revolutionary Guards. Days later, in retaliation, he bombed an alleged “Zionist conspiracy” center in Erbil, northern Iraq.

At least six Iranian scientists and academics have been killed or targeted in attacks since 2010, several by motorcycle assailants.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE