Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, head of the “Supporting the Islamic Revolution in Palestine” Committee of the Iranian Presidency, told the “Dedeh Ban Iran” website that “through public registration, officials will certainly give permission to deploy forces in Lebanon and the Golan Heights.”

He added, “We can send forces to Lebanon to fight Israel, just as we did in 1981.”

Days before Israel announced the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, two Israeli officials and a Western diplomat confirmed that Hezbollah had urged Iran to launch an attack against Israel as the fighting with the Israeli army escalated, but Iran has so far refrained, according to the Axios website. The two officials said that in their talks with Hezbollah in recent days, the Iranians expressed their reservations about joining the fight against Israel Now they have not given a positive response. And he announced Israeli army In an official statement, on Saturday, about the killing of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, and the leader of Hezbollah, Ali Karaki.

Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on the “X” platform, “Hassan Nasrallah was killed.” Another army spokesman, Captain David Abraham, confirmed to AFP the “elimination” of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

Minutes before the official statement, Israeli media confirmed that the security services in Israel possess evidence that the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in the assassination operation on Friday night.