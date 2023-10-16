One of the most important Iranian filmmakers, Dariush Mehrjui, was stabbed to death this Saturday night along with his wife at his home near Tehran.

The 83-year-old film director directed “The Cow” in 1969, one of the first films of the new wave of Iranian cinema. with which he won the jury prize at the Venice Film Festival in 1971.

Mehrjui, who was also a director and producer for six decades in which he faced censorship before and after the Islamic revolution of 1979, He contributed with his long career to the international recognition of the seventh art of his country.

His wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, who was 54, was also a screenwriter and set designer.

“During the preliminary investigation we discovered that Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, They had been killed by multiple stab wounds to the neck,” said the chief justice of Alborz province, near Tehran, Husein Fazeli-Harikandi.

He explained that the filmmaker had sent a message to his daughter Mona around 9:00 p.m., local time, to invite her to dinner at his house in Karaj, a city about forty kilometers from the capital. When she arrived an hour and a half later, she discovered the bodies of her parents with fatal neck wounds.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into his home, although “clues were found that are probably related to the murderer.”

The Minister of Culture, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaïli, stated that he requested “clarifications on the circumstances of this sad and painful incident.”

One of Iran's most prominent film-makers, Dariush Mehrjui, was stabbed to death on Saturday evening alongside his wife. The couple were found murdered in their own home near Tehran, authorities have said. They had previously received threats.

In an interview published on Sunday by the newspaper Etemad, the filmmaker’s wife had declared that she had received threats and that their house had been robbed.

“The investigation showed that no complaint had been filed regarding the illegal entry into the Mehrjoui family’s villa and the theft of their property,” Fazeli-Harikandi added.

The minister paid tribute to “one of the pioneers of Iranian cinema” and “the creator of eternal works.”

The career of the murdered filmmaker

Born on December 8, 1939 in Tehran, Mehrjui studied philosophy in the United States before returning to Iran, where he launched a literary magazine and in 1966 his first film, Diamant 33, a parody of the James Bond films.

Later, he made films with a strong social dimension, such as The Cow (1969), Señor el ingenuo (1970) or The cycle (1974), The tenants Locataires (1987) and Hamun (1990).

Between 1980 and 1985, the filmmaker remained in France where he directed “Le Voyage au pays de Rimbaud.” Back in Iran, he triumphed at the box office with “The Tenants.”

In 1990 he filmed “Hamun”, a black comedy about 24 hours in the life of an intellectual anguished by his divorce and his intellectual concerns, in an Iran invaded by the technology companies Sony and Toshiba.

In the 1990s, Mehrjui also made portraits of women, including “Leila,” a melodrama about a barren woman who encourages her husband to marry a second wife.

“I have been very influenced by Ingmar Bergman and Michelangelo Antonioni,” he said in an interview with Iranian media.

RIP prominent Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar who were knifed to death today. Vahideh had written about being threatened yesterday. Mehrjui was one of the most prolific Iranian filmmakers of the past 50 years

This Monday, the Iranian Police announced that they have already arrested seven suspects for the murder of prestigious film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife.

“Detectives have identified seven suspects in different operations since last night,” said a police spokesperson quoted by the ISNA agency. “(The seven suspects) have been arrested in different parts of the country,” added the spokesperson, who indicated that the investigation is still underway.

Hamid Hadavand, police chief of Alborz province, where Karaj is located, indicated that they do not know the motive for the murders, although Mohammadifar, a screenwriter and designer, said in previous interviews with Iranian media that they had received threats. For its part, the Tasnim agency reported that several “pieces of gold” were stolen from the couple’s home.

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, has ordered a “deep” investigation into the “heartbreaking incident.”

*WITH AFP AND EFE