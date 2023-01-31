An Iranian court has sentenced a young couple who danced in front of one of Tehran’s main monuments to prison terms of more than 10 years each, activists said on Tuesday.

Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiancé Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, both in their 20s, had been arrested in early November after a video of them dancing romantically in front of the capital’s Azadi Tower went viral.

Haghighi was not wearing a headscarf, defying the Islamic republic’s strict rules for women, who also cannot dance in public in Iran, let alone with a man.

A Tehran revolutionary court sentenced them to 10 years and six months in prison each, as well as a ban on using the Internet and leaving Iran, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported. in United States.

The couple, who already had a following in Tehran as popular Instagram bloggers, were convicted of “fomenting corruption and public prostitution” as well as “gathering with the intent to disturb national security,” it added.

سال و نیم حبس برای « توی كوچه رقصيدن » آستياژ حقيقی ١٣٨٠ و نامزدش اميرمحمد احمدی متولد ١٣٧٩ دو بلاگر در فضای صبح روز دهم آبان ماه همراه ضرب و شتم در منزل شخصی خود توسط مامورين لباس شخصی شخصی بازداشت شده و به به بند ٢٠٩ وزارت اطلاعات منتقل منتقل.

در طی اين سه ماه… pic.twitter.com/O5xEN9Fqyj — توانا Tavaana (@Tavaana) January 30, 2023



HRANA cited sources close to their families as saying that they had been deprived of lawyers during the legal process, and that attempts to secure their release on bail had been rejected.

According to the group, Haghighi is now in the notorious Qarchak women’s prison outside Tehran. The activists periodically denounce the conditions of confinement in this center.

sensitive place

Iranian authorities have cracked down hard on all forms of dissent since the death in September of Mahsa Amini, detained for allegedly violating headscarf rules, sparked protests that have turned into an anti-regime movement.

At least 14,000 people have been detained, according to the United Nations, from personalities, journalists and lawyers to ordinary citizens who took to the streets.

The video of the couple had been hailed as symbolic of the freedoms demanded by the protest movement, with Ahmadi at one point lifting his partner into the air as her long hair flowed behind.

The gigantic and futuristic Azadi (Freedom) Tower, one of the main icons of the Iranian capital, is a place of enormous sensitivity.

It was inaugurated under the last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, in the early 1970s, when it was known as Shahyad (Shah’s Memorial) Tower.

It was renamed after the overthrow of the shah in 1979 with the creation of the Islamic republic. Its architect, a member of the Bahai faith, unrecognized in today’s Iran, now lives in exile.

HRANA also reported that a young Iranian woman, Armita Abbasi, whose case has raised international concerns, was put on trial on Sunday after being detained in October over protests in the city of Karaj, outside Tehran.

In November, the US news channel ‘CNN’, citing leaks and an anonymous medical source, reported that she had been rushed to hospital after being raped in detention. Iranian authorities have denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, HRANA and Iranian media quoted her lawyer, Shahla Oroji, as saying that Abbasi had been accused of propaganda against the establishment and that the court had refused to grant her bail.

*With AFP; adapted from its original English version