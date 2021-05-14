Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi emphasized the necessity of preserving wildlife in the Al Wathba area and not leaving waste and throwing it randomly in the area surrounding the fossil dunes.

Given that sand formations are very fragile and prone to breakage and damage, in addition to being a historical part of the UAE environment, the authority, in cooperation with partners from the concerned government agencies, devotes efforts to protect the site by conducting patrols for inspection, monitoring and cleaning the site, and working on the design and installation of signboards in Site.

Under the slogan “Our House is Our Responsibility”, the authority indicated that it is possible to visit this historical site and take pictures of sand dunes on a safe distance, while avoiding cracking or sabotaging natural formations, hanging things on sand dunes, or even climbing or sitting on fossil dunes. .

The authority stressed that it is imperative to preserve the heritage, protect sand dunes, and not leave garbage after visiting the place, and avoid writing on geological formations, or driving near fossil dunes.

The authority noted that although the fossil dunes may form the perfect backdrop for the photographs, they are very fragile and can be easily broken. Littering also has a major impact on fossil dunes.

These formations are distinguished by their “golden color”, appearing as a painting in the heart of the desert. They are solid sand dunes located within specific areas of sand areas. They consist of calcium carbonate deposits that solidified during the ice age millions of years ago due to various weather factors.

Fossil dunes are important habitats for wildlife, and the formations derive their shape from the interaction between wind force and sediment supply. The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is distinguished by it, as it has not been registered in other parts of the United Arab Emirates.