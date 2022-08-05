The microbiologist Josep Casadesús, in an image provided by his friends.

Josep Casadesús was Professor of Genetics at the University of Seville, and dedicated his life to Salmonella enterica as a model organism of bacterial pathogenesis and microbial genetics. Nothing is small in microbiology, because microbes, even a single microbe, offer the most complete possible picture of all of Nature, of all Life. That is why those who love a microbe love all life; that’s why our friend—he will always be our friend—is a vitalist microbiologist. He always included at the end of his messages —always so affectionate— a phrase, in French, by Louis Pasteur that undoubtedly defines his passion: “Messieurs, ce sont les microbes qui auront le dernier mot”; “the dernier mot”, the last word, which he invites us to listen to carefully, because that word contains Life.

Josep Casadesús, who signed “Pep(e)” to consecrate the union of their homelands, was born in Casserres, a small town in the Berguedà region, Catalonia, Spain. He earned his doctorate working with rhizobium at the Zaidín Experimental Station, CSIC (Granada, Spain) under the supervision of José Olivares. As a postdoc, Casadesús received training in molecular biology at the University of Sussex (Falmer, England) working with Ray Dixon, and in bacterial genetics at the University of Utah (Salt Lake City, USA) working with John Roth. He has been visiting professor at the Biozentrum, Universität Basel (Switzerland) and at the Università degli Studi di Sassari (Sardinia, Italy).

In 1995, he promoted the creation of the Molecular Microbiology Group of the Spanish Society of Microbiology, of which he was President until 2000, and Vice President of the Spanish Society of Genetics (1995-1999). From 2005 to 2010, Casadesús was the Ambassador of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) in Western Europe. Over the years, he has been an active book editor and translator. The philosophical legacy of Max Delbrück Mind from matter? is his favorite translation into Spanish. As a book publisher, we are reminded of the significantly titled unscramble life (1994), together with Ruiz Berraquero, and his most recent editorial task, Epigenetics of Infectious Diseases (2017), co-edited with Walter Doerfler. He was editor of plasmids, International Microbiology Y PLoS Genetics. In 2019 he was elected a member of the European Academy of Microbiology.

In recent years, Pep(e) research has focused on DNA methyltransferases. He went a step further in understanding genetic information, studying how that information also flows between genes (transcriptional control, epigenetics) through DNA modification processes. It should be noted that when he began to work in this line, the field was very small and the few laboratories interested in bacterial epigenetics formed a small club. In the last six or seven years, he was extremely pleased to see a dramatic growth in the field and an ever-increasing number of inspiring articles on bacterial DNA epigenomes. He was aware (and happy) to see to what extent he had personally contributed to opening a fertile field of research on Life.

That was Pepe, he genuinely enjoyed the common advancement of Science in the purest sense. In his view (and in ours), there are many exciting developments underway in microbiology. He was especially attentive to the possibility of exploring whether there were ordered patterns in genomic reduction, how microbial interactions in microbiomes were explained, phage therapy, single cell genomics, and epigenetic modification of the eukaryotic genome driven by host interactions. -pathogen. He would have liked to make more progress in the mathematical modeling of complex processes, which is crucial for understanding what is happening and, above all, where to explore. Being aware of what should be done is a condition of a good scientist, as Pep(e) was.

Pep(e) was in love with Microbiology, and he knew how to transmit his passion for knowledge and science to his students. Science from our country. Pepe had a vast international career, and he could have established himself in any country in the world. However, he chose Seville, interrupted by summers in Santa Pola, to instill in young people not only love, but also respect, for science and strict and precise experimentation. He did not like big headlines or magazines that followed scientific fads. He preferred the usual magazines. And eat. He could not conceive of a scientific meeting, a thesis or a visit without enjoying the local delicacies, the perfectly paired wine and a long after-dinner conversation in which he could talk about science, literature, philosophy and art (like the Altarpiece by Pedro de Campaña in the Cathedral of Santa Ana de Triana). Pep (e) embraced life with enthusiasm, and took care of his friends and colleagues. Consequence of this, the immense regret of his premature, fast departure, without disturbing, very Pep(e).

He never avoided talking about death, which always seemed to him to be a natural part of life. When his father died in 2007, his special tribute was to listen to the Requiem by Johannes Brahms, in a version that he had bought in advance, seeing that the time was drawing near. Apart from the fact that he was always a Brahmsian, the fact that Brahms composed the Requiem when his mother died he made it especially appropriate. Also, as he said, Brahms is Lutheran austere and serene, especially in his second movement, which was always his favourite.

Denn alles Fleisch (Then all the meat), is ist wie Gras (it’s like grass), und alle Herrlichkeit des Menschen (and all the greatness of man) wie des Grases Blumen (it is like the flower of the meadows); Das Gras ist verdorret (the grass is dry), und die Blume abgefallen (and the flower is withered).

But like grass and flowers, the memory of Pep(e) Casadesús will grow forever.

Let us celebrate having been able to eat with him in the green fields nourished by the eternal microbes. Thank you for having lived, dear Pep(e), thank you, friend.

Bruno Gonzalez ZornComplutense University of Madrid.

Fernando BaqueroRamón y Cajal Institute for Health Research.

