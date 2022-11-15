The Ministry of Community Development called on senior citizens and retirees to participate in a survey that will enable it to list and classify the energies and competencies capable of joining a training and educational center that transfers experiences and knowledge to all societal groups, which it called the “Societal Experience House”.

Alia Al Joker, Director of the Family Development Department at the Ministry of Community Development, told Emirates Al Youm that the ministry sent a message through its channels calling on senior citizens and retirees, in which she said, “Our dear one is great in experience and giving, because your giving has no ceiling, and your experience is a reference for future generations. We are happy By joining the Community Experience House initiative at the Ministry of Community Development, which invests in your experiences, experiences and knowledge to pass on to all members of society.Joker invited those wishing to join the initiative to use the link https://bit.ly/3WvSJcB

Al-Joker stated that the “Society House of Expertise” will attract leading competencies in the country from senior citizens and retirees, including those not registered with the Ministry, as well as former workers in various sectors and government and private institutions.

This is to benefit from their expertise and experiences and employ them in transferring experience and knowledge to all members of society.

Al-Joker said that the “Social Experience House” will serve as a center that provides advisory services and participates in organizing community events and presenting workshops in various disciplines, which will be classified according to the target groups that include children, families, youth, people of determination, senior citizens, retirees and all other societal groups benefiting from the ministry’s services. .

Al-Joker described the “Societal House of Expertise” project as a project of human giving and a beautiful response to the homeland by creating an interactive center that transfers pioneering knowledge to all societal groups, so that everyone ultimately plays their role in building and strengthening the process of social development in the country.