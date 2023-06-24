Today, Saturday, Qasim Al-Araji, the Iraqi National Security Adviser, called on the United States to support the Iraqi government’s proposal to hold an international conference on the “Al-Hol” camp, which houses the families of the terrorist organization, before the end of this year.

Al-Araji renewed, during his meeting with Alina Romanowsky, the US ambassador to Baghdad, “the Iraqi government’s firm approach to continuing cooperation with the international community to consolidate security and stability in the region,” according to an Iraqi statement.

The statement said, “Iraq’s policy is based on common interests and balanced relations with countries.”

For her part, the US ambassador affirmed the continued support of the United States to the Iraqi government in the field of combating terrorism and humanitarian issues, especially the support for the integration and psychological rehabilitation team of the Ministry of Migration and Displacement.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed developments in the political and security situation at the regional and international levels, and the development of cooperation relations between Iraq and the United States.