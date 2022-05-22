Upon arrival on the Montmelò route in Barcelonathe team Haas he was the only one not to bring technical updates to his car, the VF-22, which did well in this first glimpse of the world championship. So seeing both American cars qualify for the hot qualifying phase – Q3 – and watching them gain an eighth (Kevin Magnussen) and a tenth (Mick Schumacher) position on the starting grid was a bit of a surprise. The two standard bearers of the team showed themselves at the same level as McLaren Mercedes and preceded both Alpines, Alpha Tauri, Aston Martins and Williams, as well as one of the Alfa Romeos, reinforcing their quotations as one of the best teams in the middle of the table. .

But how did the team from South Tyrol Gunther Steiner to keep up with their opponents, despite the lack of development? Quickly said, the VF-22 had no visible upgrades on the outside, but it did implement one very important modification on the underbody, reinforcing it, and therefore going to act on porpoising, solving it. This has thus allowed the American car a fundamental change of set-up: “We have been efficient. With this change we were able to lower the ground clearance of the car, which resulted in improved lap times. The engineers themselves could hardly believe it “Steiner told the Germans Auto, Motor und Sportwhich Kevin Magnussen also echoed: “Sometimes a good set-up is worth more than a big upgrade ”.