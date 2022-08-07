An investor residing in Dubai filed a civil lawsuit against his friend, demanding that the latter pay an amount of 10 million and 545 thousand dirhams in compensation to him for a villa that the plaintiff bought and registered in the name of the defendant due to the inability to register it in his name.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit papers that he decided to buy a villa in a residential area in Dubai in 2006, and due to circumstances related to the procedures, he resorted to registering it in the name of his friend “the defendant” based on a close family relationship and long friendship, and they agreed to write him a check in the amount of nine million dirhams, To buy the villa for eight million dirhams, and receive a commission of 500,000 dirhams, in addition to the procedures fees, in exchange for signing a declaration in both Arabic and English, that the plaintiff is the real owner of the villa, and that the defendant is entrusted with it and owns it in trust for the benefit of the plaintiff who paid for the villa from his own money. .

And after about eight years of buying the villa, they arranged the legal conditions for the villa before the competent government authority, by signing a lease agreement to be renewed periodically, until the plaintiff was surprised in May 2020 by a shocking phone call from Emirates Auctions informing him of the date of vacating the villa to seize the property and sell it at a public auction Which prompted him to write to the defendant via e-mail to inquire of him, and the latter assured him that there was an error and reassured him that his villa was away from any legal danger, which is intended to sell another property that has a dispute with a different person, and he even issued a new rental contract for the villa, which reassured the plaintiff that no problem.

In his lawsuit, he stated that things passed normally for months, until he was surprised at the beginning of the following year by two people from the courts and auctions who came to the villa and informed him of selling it through public auction, and he had two weeks to vacate it. The dispute was referred to the Civil Court, and he instituted this lawsuit demanding the amount he had paid nine million dirhams, in addition to another million and 545 thousand money lent to him and other losses.

After considering the case by the first civil court, it ruled obligating the defendant to pay an amount of nine million dirhams to the plaintiff with a legal interest of 5% from the date of the judicial claim.

In addition, the plaintiff appealed against the judgment, demanding compensation in the amount that he had demanded in the first instance, and the defendant also appealed against the judgment, requesting that it be rescinded for violating the law.

