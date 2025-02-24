The great projects associated with leisure and tourism return to Aljarafe. The Real Estate Investment Fund Forty Management – with the headquarters in Romania and Swiss capital – just seal a pre -agreement for the acquisition of a soil in bormujos (in an area that … Linda with the Zaudín Golf Club). The objective of this operation is Develop a real estate project that is articulated around a large lagoon of 1.5 hectareswith artificial sand and a seap walk, in whose perimeter hotel, commercial and leisure buildings are located. The estimated disbursement of this initiative is around 100 million euros.

This complex – denominated City Lagoon– It is executed in alliance with the Crystal Lagoons society, which has developed the technology for the management and maintenance of the artificial beach, and whose construction and maintenance system is protected by international patents.

According to their promoters on their website, the central element of this real estate development is “an impressive lagoon surrounded by white sand beaches”, around which A luxury hotel of 200 rooms, three Torres de Aptahoteles will be incorporatedan event center, international restaurants, a Sky Bar and the Paseo Marítimo. “Thanks to the turquoise water body, a unique lifestyle destination is offered that will revolutionize tourism in this area of ​​Seville and enhance tourist stay in the city,” they emphasize.

The complex is part of the alliance between Forty Management and Crystal Lagoons to “develop these types of projects through imposing crystalline lagoons to Rome, Milan, Toulouse, Romania and Seville,” they affect. The plot in which this complex is located is listed as rustic use and currently belongs to a Bormujos owner. According to the sources consulted by ABC, representatives of the Romanian-Suizo Investment Fund have already moved to this town of Aljarafe on several occasions to analyze ‘in situ’ the legal situation of the asset and establish relations with local administrations.

To get the land to host this project, the municipality (governed by an alliance of PP and VOX) A special plan should be carried outa procedure that would extend some eight months. One of the aspects that most value the buyers of this asset is the closeness of this area to Seville and the location in the center of the Aljarafe region, with a joint population of 400,000 inhabitants.

The specific model that they want to move to Seville is the so -called Public Access Lagoons (PAL), “a patented concept that creates the most profitable business leading the life of the beach and the centers of activities to the city.” These developments generate various sources of income «including ticket salesaquatic sports, restaurants, retail, and events under tents throughout the year, such as concerts, corporate meetings and marriage links ». The center is the lake with white sand that offers “a tropical experience.”

Crystal Lagoons “provides intellectual property and the know-how to make this happen, charging only a percentage of sales, which keeps interest in the success of the project.”

Hotel Alliance

The promoter behind this investment is the Romanian businessman Lucian Azoiei, founder and CEO of Forty Management, who has already been in Seville on several occasions. As Aziei has declared in various interviews, has forged investment alliances with hotel operators to create specific concepts.

The Forty Management and Crystal Lagoons real estate fund alliance foresees Develop artificial lagoons in the environment of seven cities in Europe (among them Rome, Milan and Toulouse, in addition to Seville), under the Lagoon City brand. These projects represent an investment of 630 million euros. In parallel to these future projects, at this time the processing and works have begun for similar initiatives in Bucharest, Budapest, Prague and Warsaw.

According to the investment fund website, The current Forty Management portfolio includes eight projects Mixed use Lagoon City and eleven public access lagoons in seven countries. In these investments alliances with hotel chains have been forged, which have developed specific concepts, such as Radisson Lagoon and Crest Collection.