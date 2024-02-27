A little less than a month before the Easter holiday period, the Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Board of the Municipality of Angostura (Jumapaang) They seek to guarantee that tourist spaces have drinking water service.

Without a doubt this action is not new, however, it is a service that locals who come to camp on beaches like the Médano Blanco, El Perihuete, among others.

Therefore, betting on a guaranteed service in which the measures and quality conditions are met so that the pipe lasts for years and not just an investment that lasts days, is a strategy that both the Jumapaang management should bet on. such as the City Council and the municipality of Angostura.

