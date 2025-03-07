Colorectal cancer can be driven by food consumedaccording to a work of researchers from the University of Southern Florida (USF) and the Oncological Institute of the General Hospital of Tampa (TGH), both in the United States, that They have discovered a possible link between the western diet (dominated by ultraprocessed foods and unhealthy oils) and chronic inflammation that drives the growth of tumors, as published in ‘GUT‘.

In depth

Researchers have made important advances in the understanding of colorectal cancer. In a first study they examine how processed foods are probably hindering the natural processes of body healing. “It is well known that patients with unhealthy diets have greater inflammation in their bodies“, clarifies the doctor Timothy Yeatmana renowned scientific doctor and professor of surgery at the Morsani Medicine Faculty of USF Health.

“Now we see this inflammation in the colon tumors themselves, and cancer is like a chronic wound that is not cured: if your body feeds on ultraprocessed food daily, Its ability to cure that wound decreases due to inflammation and suppression of the immune system that, ultimately, allows cancer to grow“

According to Yeatman, the findings They emphasize the urgent need to reassess the components of the western diet, which generally consists of Excessive consumption of aggregate sugars, saturated fats, ultraprocessed foods, chemicals and inflammatory seed oils.

More details

In previous studies, the USF Cardiac Health Institute discovered that an unbalanced diet not only affects colorectal cancer, but also plays A role in other diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.

“Our bodies are designed to actively solve inflammation through bioactive lipid compounds derived from healthy fatsas from the avocados. Bioactive lipids are very small molecules derived from the food we eat and, if the molecules come from processed food products, they directly unbalance the immune system and cause chronic inflammation, “he says GANESH HALADEAssociated Professor at the Institute of Cardiac Health of the USF and member of the Cancer Biology Program at the TGH Cancer Institute.

While molecules are difficult to detect, Haleade used a high sensitivity analytical technique to identify lipid traces in 162 samples of patient tumors of the general Hospital Tampa. The tumors froze within 30 minutes after their extraction and were transported to their laboratory through the Biobanco of USF and TGH Cancer Institute. Inside the tumors, the team observed an excess of molecules that promote inflammation and a shortage of those that help solve it and favor healing.

These findings open the way to a new natural approach, resolution medicine, which focuses on restoring balance in the patient’s diet to treat colorectal cancer more effectively. “The human immune system can be extremely powerful and drastically affect the tumor microenvironment, which is excellent if it is used correctly for health and well -being“, says Yeatman.”But not if it is suppressed by the inflammatory lipids of processed foods“

To take into account

Resolution medicine would focus on reverse inflammation using healthy, unprocessed foodsrich in omega-3 fatty acids and fish oil called “specialized pro-resolution mediators”, to restore the body’s healing mechanisms along with a balanced dream and exercise. “This has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment, going beyond medicines to take advantage of natural healing processes,” says Yeatman. “It is a vital step to address chronic inflammation and prevent diseases before they appear“

The first tests with specialized derivatives of fish oil have proven promising to address inflammation from their origin. The trials are underway at the TGH Cancer Institute and the team will continue studying resolution medicine and its impact on patient treatment and disease prevention.