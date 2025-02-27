A group of researchers from the ChampaLimaud Foundationin Portugal, he has discovered that The immune system intervenes to regulate blood sugar levels in low -energy periodsas in cases of intermittent fasting or exercise, and that is that immune cells act as “mailman“Among the nervous, immune and hormonal systems.

In depth

The findings of the study, published in the magazine ‘Science‘, have managed to open new approaches to the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, obesity or cancer, as mAnterior blood sugar levels is “crucial” for people’s survivalespecially at a time when there are high energy demands and low food intake.

“For decades, Immunology has focused on immunity and infections. But we are beginning to realize that the immune system does much more than that“said the director of the immunophysiology laboratory of the Champalimaud Foundation, Henrique Veiga-Fernandes.

Although the regulation of blood sugar was traditionally attributed to insulin and glucagon hormones, the Veiga-Fernandes team has indicated that “Some immune cells regulate the way the body absorbs food fat, and recently we have shown that the brain-inmune interactions help control the metabolism of fat and obesity“

During the research, scientists have used genetically modified mice that lacked specific immune cells, being able to observe their effects on blood sugar levels, and managing to discover that the mice that mice that mice that mice They lacked an immune cell called ‘ILC2’ could not produce enough glucagon (The hormone that increases blood sugar) and its glucose levels lowered too much.

“When we transplant the ‘ILC2‘To these deficient mice, their blood sugar level returned to normal, which confirmed The role of these immune cells in glucose stabilization when energy is scarce“Veiga-Fernandes explained.

More details

Although at first the researchers pointed out that this whole process was regulated in the liver, the data showed that “The important thing It was happening between the intestine and the pancreas “, so they marked the ‘ILC2’ cells in the intestine with a signal that shines in the dark, seeing how these cells had traveled to the pancreas after fasting, at which time the cells began to release cytokines (small chemical messengers) that They order pancreatic cells that produce the glucagon hormone, sending a signal to the liver to release glucose.

“When we block these cytokines, glucagon levels fell, demonstrating that they are essential to keep blood sugar levels. One of the biggest surprises was discover that the immune system stimulates the production of the glycagon hormone By sending immune cells on a trip through different organs“The scientist said.

After that, he stressed that “surprising” is to see a massive migration of immune cells between the intestine and the pancreas, even in the absence of infection, which shows that immune cells “They are not just tanned soldiers in the battle that fight against threatsbut they also act as response equipment to emergenciesintervening to provide critical energy supplies and maintain stability in times of need. “

This migration is orchestrated by the nervous system, and that, during fasting, the neurons of the intestine connected to the brain release chemical signals that bind to immune cells and tell them that they leave the intestine and go to a new ‘postal code’ in the pancreas in a few hours, thus demonstrating that nerve signals modify the activity of cells Immune, suppressing the genes that anchor them in the intestine and allowing them to move to where they are necessary.

Implications for fasting and exercise

“This is The first evidence of a complex Neuroimmune-Hormonal circuit. It shows how nervous, immune and hormonal systems work together to allow one of the most essential processes of the body: produce glucose when energy is scarce, “Veigenandes has detailed.

In that sense, he explained that, as mice share many fundamental biological systems with humans, it follows that this “dialogue“Between organs it also occurs in humans when they fast or exercise.

“By understanding the role of ‘ILC2’ and their regulation by the nervous system, we can better appreciate how these activities of daily life support metabolic health. E andWe are listening to hidden conversations between organs that we had never heard before“He added.

The expert has expressed that this process is “probably“For the evolution of the immune system as a measure of protection during adverse times, in which the humans of the past”They did not have the luxury of three meals a day and, if they were lucky, they could have achieved only one“

“We have long known that the brain can Send direct signals to the pancreas To release hormones quickly, but our work shows that glucagon production can also increase through immune cells, which makes the body better prepared to face effectively Fasting and intense physical activity, “he said.

Implications to treat cancer or diabetes

Finally, he stressed that these findings can open new doors for diseases such as cancer, since pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and liver cancer can kidnap the metabolic processes of the body, using glucagon to increase glucose production and stimulate their growth, so understanding these mechanisms could help develop better treatments.

As for diabetes, Veiga-Fernandes He stressed that balancing blood sugar is also “fundamental” to prevent obesity and addressing diabetes itself, and that “Pointing to these neuroimmune paths could offer a new approach to prevention and treatment“

“This study reveals a level of communication between the body systems that we are barely beginning to understand,” he concludes. “We want understand How it works (or not) this communication between organs in people with cancer, chronic inflammation, high stress or obesity. Ultimately, We intend to take advantage of these results to improve therapies for hormonal and metabolic disorders“He concluded.