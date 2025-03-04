An observational study carried out by the Hanyang University and Ilsan Hospital in Goyang (South Korea) indicates that people with tuberculosis (TB) current or prior are more likely to be diagnosed with various types of cancer, such as lung, blood, gynecological and colorectal.

In depth

The study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2024) That this year will be held in Barcelona (Spain) from April 27 to 30.

Although it is possible to successfully cure tuberculosis, complications can occur in various anatomical locations due to structural or vascular damage, metabolic abnormalities and inflammatory response of the guest.

These complications can include A higher risk of cancer, which can influence the tissue damage and the DNA of the host, and/or the interruption of normal gene of gene repair and the growth factors present in the blood. In this study, the authors investigated The association between the incidence of cancer and tuberculosis compared to the general population.

To do this, they retrospectively reviewed the data of the National Health Insurance Service-National Health Data from South Korea between 2010 and 2017. Patients with tuberculosis were defined as those with a disease code for tuberculosis introduced into the system or treated with treated with Two or more medications for tuberculosis for more than 28 days.

More details

The general population control group was randomly selected in a proportion of 1: 5 and matched by sex, age, income level, residence and year index. The authors analyzed the incidence of freshly diagnosed cancer patients after registration (after the diagnosis of TB).

The primary result was the incidence of cancer in patients diagnosed with tuberculous infection in the 2010-2017 period compared to the paired cohort. Secondary results were to investigate the risk factors for the incidence of cancer in patients with TB.

The final analysis included A total of 72,542 patients with TB and 72,542 paired controls. The average monitoring duration was 67 months (about five and a half years) and the average age of patients with TB was 62 years.

To take into account

Compared to the general population, the incidence of cancer was significantly higher in patients with TB: 80 percent higher for all combined cancers; 3.6 times higher for lung cancer, 2.4 times higher for blood cancers (hematological); 2.2 times higher for gynecological cancer; 57 percent higher for colorectal cancer; 56 percent higher for thyroid cancer and 55 percent higher for esophagus and stomach cancer.

After the adjustment, they also identified themselves as independent cancer risk factors in people with tuberculosis Current smoking (40 percent increased risk against non -smokers), excessive alcohol consumption (15 percent increased risk against habitual alcohol consumption), chronic liver diseases (42 percent increased risk against the absence of liver diseases) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (8 percent increased risk).

“Tuberculosis is An independent cancer risk factornot only of lung, but also of various types of cancer, once the confusion factors have been adjusted. The screening and treatment of cancer should be justified in patients with TB, “explained Dr. Jiwon Kim, of the National Health Insurance Service of the Ilsan de Goyang Hospital, and Dr. Jinnam Kim, of the Hanyang de Seoul University Faculty of Medicine, ambose authors of the study.